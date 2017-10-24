Republican Senator Says History Will Remember Trump for “the Debasement of Our Nation”

Donald Trump has been getting it from Bob Corker for some time now. The Tennessee senator—who is not running for re-election—was critical of the president’s response to the Charlottesville white-supremacist rally, has indicated he won’t support any Trump tax cut plan that jacks up the deficit, and has more or less said that on matters of policy Trump is a bonehead who should let his Cabinet tell him what to do. Corker reiterated a number of these points during multiple Tuesday morning morning show appearances, which triggered the expected response from our Old Man Shouting at the Television-in-Chief: