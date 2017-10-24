Today in Conservative Media: Flake flakes out.

The Federalist’s Ben Domenech wrote that Flake’s decision “authenticates” the GOP as the party of Trump. “This decision is Flake recognizing reality has shifted, but it is also about recognizing that he – just like Corker and others who will likely bail – is incapable of making anything happen,” Domenech argued. “This is less a changing of the guard, because Flake is not the guard, he’s more of a bystander to the guard, and he knows it.” Domenech also pushed back against speculation that Steve Bannon’s endorsement of Flake’s would-be primary challenger Kelli Ward prompted Flake’s move. “Claims will be made that Steve Bannon was the deciding factor here,” he wrote. “He wasn’t – Flake’s fundamentals were bad well before Bannon was even a factor, in much the same way that Luther Strange’s fundamentals were bad before Bannon swung in to push Roy Moore.”