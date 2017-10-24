Trump’s Check to the Father of a Fallen Soldier Arrives After Three Months and a Lot of Bad Press

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

In the week since Trump claimed to have spoken to the family of “virtually” every service member killed in action during his term, the White House has been rushing out condolence letters. The Washington Post disproved his claim by contacting the families, discovering one attention-grabbing case: a father who said the president promised him a personal $25,000 check months ago. Instead, he just received a “condolence letter.”

Now, after a three-month delay, and with media scrutiny, the check seems to have been delivered, according to the Post. The check, which was issued from Trump’s personal account, was dated Oct.18, the same date the Post asked the White House about the promised check.

According to the Post, the man’s son, 22-year-old Army Sgt. Dillon Baldridge, was killed along with two other soldiers in June, shot by an Afghan police officer. The father, Chris Baldridge, who is a construction worker, said in the call he was frustrated with the military’s survivor benefits program and that his ex-wife was to receive all of the compensation, while he could “barely rub two nickels together.”

Trump then made his promise, according to the Post:

“He said, ‘I’m going to write you a check out of my personal account for $25,000,’ and I was just floored,” Baldridge said. “I could not believe he was saying that, and I wish I had it recorded because the man did say this. He said, ‘No other president has ever done something like this,’ but he said, ‘I’m going to do it.’ ”

The controversy led the White House to make a statement that it was “disgusting that the media is taking something that should be recognized as a generous and sincere gesture, made privately by the President, and using it to advance the media’s biased agenda.”