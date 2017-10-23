You Can Now Download and Read Stephen Hawking’s PhD Thesis for Free (Understanding It Not Included)

In a pleasant reminder that human beings still find non-dumb things interesting, Cambridge University’s website crashed —and continues to be sputtering—after rock star physicist Stephen Hawking posted his 1966 PhD thesis on the site at midnight (British time), free for all to read. Not that you’d understand it. The then-24-year-old Hawking’s graduate work culminated in his 134-page doctoral thesis titled “Properties of Expanding Universes.” What’s the gist? “Some implications and consequences of the expansion of the universe are examined,” the paper’s abstract explains .

Hawking went on to not just physics, but pop culture fame, making his thesis one of the most requested at Cambridge. But that hardly made it a barnburner, as requests at the library for Hawking's thesis numbered roughly 200 over the past year-and-a-half or so. Part of the problem was accessibility. According to the BBC, “previously, to read Hawking's PhD in full, people had to pay £65 to the university library to scan a copy or physically go to the library to read it.”