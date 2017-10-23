Today in Conservative Media: Why Isn’t Anyone Covering the Clinton Uranium Scandal?

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Conservative outlets focused in on the controversy over the Obama administration’s 2010 approval of the Uranium One deal, following the weekend’s news that the House Oversight Committee will investigate it. (Last week, the Senate Judiciary Committee announced it will do the same.) “The shady deal—brokered during Hillary Clinton’s tenure at the US State Department—re-gained national attention last week when newly released FBI documents showed senior US officials, including former President Bill Clinton, sought meetings with Russian officials just before Barack Obama approved the agreement,” a post at Hannity.com reads. On his radio show, Sean Hannity called the controversy “one of the biggest American scandals in history” and blasted the mainstream press for not covering it:

[I]t involves their favorite country, Russia, Russia, Russia, and their favorite world leader, Putin, Putin, Putin. And they do nothing. They do nothing. That makes them complicit, and that puts this country in danger. Are you listening Fake Jake, and the rest of you over at fake news?

All the media cares about is destroying Donald Trump. That’s their only obsession. I don’t even think they’re in touch with their pathological hatred of the president at this point and how agenda-driven they are at this point. They know not what they do.

Media Research Center President Brent Bozell called the lack of coverage a “blatant cover-up.” “Their credibility continues to rapidly erode,” a post quoting him at NewsBusters reads.“These ‘journalists’ are on notice. We will continue to hammer them until they can no longer ignore this story. The media have failed the American people and must be held accountable.” The Media Research Center’s Dan Gainor appeared on Breitbart News Daily to talk about the story. “The media has spent endless hours promoting this Russia connection for Trump that they’ve never been able to prove,” he said. “They’ve been talking about it since October of last year. And here you’ve got new allegations actually tying Hillary Clinton to something, and they don’t want to cover it at all.”

In other news:

Conservatives mocked a new CNN ad taking aim at Donald Trump and fake news. In the ad, a narrator explains that an apple shown on screen will always be an apple no matter how loudly some insist it’s a banana.

“Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana.” #FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/LbmRKiGJe9 — CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2017

Conservatives on Twitter were quick to reply:

considering all the mistakes they've made this year, you'd think they would be a tad bit less sanctimonious. https://t.co/Q50StsGBEs — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 23, 2017

CNN might try to tell you they aren't fake news. Jim Acosta might even yell "We are not fake news!" over and over... https://t.co/Ax3ufVxY2F — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 23, 2017

Also: an unborn baby is a baby. Per the FACTS of science. https://t.co/yE4LB7P5AP — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 23, 2017

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro called the spot “the most ridiculous ad they’ve ever dropped”:

For months, we heard nothing but the story from CNN that the Russians had “hacked” the election. That wasn’t fact, but narrative. The problem with CNN isn’t that they’re fact-free — they’re not, and many of their reporters are excellent — but that they have a bad habit of conflating their opinions with the facts in the same way as any other outlet. The only difference: they fib about doing so, as many in the pseudo-objective media do.

So no, the ad doesn’t work. An apple is indeed an apple, but CNN has been in the business of slicing, dicing, juicing, and mixing that apple with bananas in order to fit its preferred political outcome.

On YouTube, the Daily Wire posted a parody of the ad titled “This is a Man”.