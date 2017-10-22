Trump keeps fight over condolence call alive by calling Rep. Wilson “wacky” again.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump seemed unwilling or unable to drop his squabble with Rep. Frederica Wilson over the weekend as he blasted the Miami-area Democrat for a second time in as many days Sunday. The one thing in common between the tweets the president sent out on Saturday and Sunday? He calls the black congresswoman “wacky.”

On Sunday, Trump went as far as to turn the tussle over a condolence call into a rallying cry for Republicans in the midterm elections. “Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party,” Trump wrote. “You watch her in action & vote R!”

Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party, a disaster for Dems. You watch her in action & vote R! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017

A day earlier, Trump expressed hope that the “Fake News Media” continues talking about “Wacky Congresswoman Wilson” because she “is killing the Democrat Party!”

I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

The weekend tweets that took aim at the lawmaker came after the White House defended Chief of Staff John Kelly after he clearly mischaracterized remarks that Wilson made in 2015. When journalists pushed back against Kelly’s clearly mistaken version of events, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said it was “highly inappropriate” to “get into a debate with a four-star Marine general.”

Even though it seems Trump is more eager than anyone to keep this fight going, he also appeared to endorse a supporter’s tweet that said the media is talking about Wilson in order to keep the focus away from other issues. “People get what is going on!” Trump wrote.

People get what is going on! https://t.co/Pdg7VqQv6M — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Trump’s tweets over the weekend coincided with some 1,200 mourners gathering at a church on Saturday to remember Sgt. La David Johnson, 25, whose death sparked the political fight.