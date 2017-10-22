Rookie safety sets record, becomes patron saint of overachieving.

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Eddie Jackson is a defensive player for the Chicago Bears, but on Sunday he generously provided his team with the majority of their points in a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.

In the first quarter, the rookie safety picked up a fumbled backward pass and returned it 75 yards for a touchdown.

Eddie Jackson with a Fumble Recovery and Touchdown #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/95pBI2rY0Z — Alabama DieHards (@AlabamaDieHards) October 22, 2017

In the following quarter, Jackson intercepted Cam Newton and ran the ball back 76 yards for his and the Bears’ second score of the day.

Eddie Jackson has now returned a Fumble and INT for a Touchdown today #BuiltByBama pic.twitter.com/xxOK5fIKDB — Alabama DieHards (@AlabamaDieHards) October 22, 2017

It was a record-setting display of multi-tasking. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jackson is the first player in NFL history to score two 75-yard-plus defensive touchdowns in a single game.

In fact, Jackson was more productive on Sunday than a significant number of the league's quarterbacks. He tallied more yards and touchdowns than Green Bay’s Brett Hundley (who had 87 passing yards, no passing touchdowns, and 1 rushing touchdown), the Cleveland Browns’ DeShone Kizer (114 passing yards; 0 touchdowns), Kizer’s replacement Cody Kessler (121 passing yards; 0 touchdowns), and the Arizona Cardinals’ Carson Palmer (122 passing yards; 0 touchdowns).