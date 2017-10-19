Vox Media Fires Editorial Director Lockhart Steele

Vox Media informed employees Thursday that the company had fired its Editorial Director Lockhart Steele. In a Slack message to employees, Vox Media CEO Jim Bankoff said Steele, also the founder and former CEO of Curbed (now a Vox Media property), had been terminated effective immediately apparently over an inappropriate sexual relationship with an employee.

According to the Awl, the Medium post mentioned in the note by the now-former employee outlines instances of inappropriate sexual conduct by a direct supervisor, who is not named in the post. The firing comes in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal, which prompted women in the media industry to create a “SHITTY MEDIA MEN” list that outlines alleged harassment and assault by male members of the media.