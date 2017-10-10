A Complete List of Sexual Assault and Harassment Allegations Against Harvey Weinstein So Far

Mike Windle/Getty Images for Airbnb; Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images; Jemal Countess/Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for TCM

An egregious pattern of sexual allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has emerged through a series of bombshell investigations published by the New York Times and the New Yorker, as well as a variety of other outlets. Compiled below is a timeline of all the specific sexual assault and harassment accusations against Weinstein that have surfaced so far, currently totaling more than 50 accusations of varying degrees of harassment (including at least 14 allegations he exposed himself) and 13 accusations of sexual assault. Reporting by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, and Rachel Abrams in the New York Times and by Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker suggests there have been other incidents for which the reporters could not disclose details.

Weinstein’s office has issued blanket denials about potential crimes committed by Weinstein, saying, “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life.”

Weinstein himself has acknowledged inappropriate conduct without offering any details, saying to Page Six’s Emily Smith, “I admit to a whole way of behavior that is not good. I can’t talk specifics, but I put myself in positions that were stupid.”

We will continue updating this list as new information becomes available.

1980: While working on his first movie, The Burning, Weinstein allegedly discarded his clothes and asked intern Paula Wachowiak for a massage when she dropped by his hotel room to deliver checks. Later, he said to Wachowiak, “So, was seeing me naked the highlight of your internship?”

1984: Weinstein invited college junior Tomi-Ann Roberts to his hotel in New York for a meeting ostensibly about a role in an upcoming film, and allegedly he summoned her to the bathtub, where he was nude, and pressured her to take off her clothes.

1984: Weinstein allegedly kissed a female crew member of Playing for Keeps. She resisted, but he forced her onto a bed and tried to perform oral sex on her. She told lead producer Alan Brewer what had happened but declined to file a police report, saying she didn’t want to lose her job.

Late 1980s: After allegedly grabbing actress Lysette Anthony at his rented home in Chelsea, Weinstein later appeared at Anthony’s home and raped her, the actress says. Afterward, she felt obligated by her career to continue meeting with the producer. Anthony reported the crime to the London Metropolitan Police on Oct. 11, 2017.

Late 1980s: While at the Savoy Hotel, Weinstein asked former office assistant and aspiring actress Lisa Rose for a massage. Rose had been warned of his behavior, so she rejected him and moved to a different room.

Late 1980s-early 1990s: Weinstein showed up naked to a female Miramax executive’s bedroom in London. The woman told a producer, Elizabeth Karlsen, about the encounter and later reached an out-of-court settlement and departed from the company.

Around 1990: Weinstein summoned actress Kate Beckinsale, then 17, to his room at the Savoy Hotel, allegedly meeting with her while wearing only a bathrobe and offering her alcohol. Uncomfortable, she gave an excuse for leaving. “A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realized he couldn't remember if he had assaulted me or not,” she recalled this week. Beckinsale says her subsequent rejections of his advances over the years “undoubtably harmed my career.”

1990: Weinstein allegedly pushed actress Sophie Dix onto a bed at the Savoy Hotel and pulled at her clothes. Dix then locked herself in the bathroom, and when she opened the door, she found Weinstein facing her and masturbating. Dix spoke to colleagues about the “damaging” incident, and months later, Weinstein called her to demand she “stop talking.”

1990: Weinstein allegedly behaved inappropriately toward and then reached a settlement with an unnamed assistant in New York.

Early 1990s: Weinstein allegedly asked actress Rosanna Arquette for a massage and tried to put her hand on his penis. When she rejected him, he said, “You’re making a big mistake.” Subsequently, Arquette faced career struggles; Weinstein “made things very difficult to me for years,” she told the New Yorker.

Early 1990s: Following an interaction with Weinstein, a young woman unexpectedly left the company, later getting a settlement.

1990s: After artist and director Tara Subkoff was informally offered a role in a Weinstein movie, the producer allegedly pulled her onto his lap at a premiere party. Noticing his erection, Subkoff moved away, and Weinstein propositioned her. Subkoff immediately left the gathering and found herself blacklisted by rumors and removed from the new role.

1990s: During a tour of his Tribeca office, Weinstein placed aspiring actress Louise Godbold's hand on his crotch, she wrote in a blog post. At a later meeting in Los Angeles, he allegedly pressured her into giving him a massage in his hotel bed.

1991: Weinstein allegedly badgered former employee Laura Madden for massages at various hotels in Dublin and London.

1992: Weinstein allegedly assaulted a woman in London, according to a report received by the London Metropolitan Police.

1993: Weinstein allegedly exposed himself and chased Swingers actress Katherine Kendall around a room in his apartment. Kendall says the traumatic encounter diminished the allure of working in the entertainment industry.

Around 1994: Weinstein allegedly made a sexual advance toward Gwyneth Paltrow, then in her 20s, in his hotel suite. After Brad Pitt, Paltrow’s boyfriend at the time, confronted Weinstein, the producer allegedly warned her to stay silent about the encounter.

Mid-1990s: Weinstein allegedly propositioned actress Claire Forlani repeatedly at dinners and asked her to massage him during meetings at the Peninsula Hotel. “All I remember was I ducked, dived and ultimately got out of there without getting slobbered over, well just a bit,” she recalled this week.

Mid-to-late 1990s: After Weinstein helped British writer Liza Campbell get a job as a freelance script reader, he met with her in his London hotel room and allegedly asked her to bathe with him.

1995: At the Toronto International Film Festival, Weinstein allegedly harassed actress Mira Sorvino. Later, Weinstein allegedly arrived at her apartment late one night for a marketing meeting he’d suggested, only to leave once she lied that her new boyfriend was heading over.

1995: After repeated invitations from Weinstein and pressure from her agent to meet with the producer, French actress Florence Darel visited Weinstein's room at the Ritz Hotel in Paris. Despite's his then-wife's presence in the room next door, the Miramax mogul allegedly asked Darel to become his occasional mistress so she could continue to work with him.

Around 1996: Weinstein allegedly propositioned actress Ashley Judd in his hotel suite, and she rejected him. She has since appeared in Miramax movies but only years after the incident.

1996: Weinstein allegedly harassed French actress Judith Godrèche while in Cannes. When she called the female executive who’d been present at an earlier meeting, the woman told her not to speak out, as it might hurt the success of a soon-to-be-released film in which she'd starred.

1997: Weinstein reached a $100,000 settlement with actress Rose McGowan after she alleged an incident in a hotel room at the Sundance Film Festival. While she wasn’t quoted in the New Yorker and New York Times exposés, in a tweet Thursday aimed at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, McGowan wrote, “I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said it.”

1997: After a Cannes party, Weinstein and his entourage brought model Zoë Brock to the Hotel Du Cap. When Weinstein’s hotel room emptied, he allegedly removed his clothes and asked for a massage and then chased Brock when she fled for the bathroom. After Brock demanded to go home, Weinstein’s assistant told her, “Of all the girls he does this to you are the one I really felt bad about [sic].”

1997: Italian actress Asia Argento says Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her after she arrived at Weinstein’s hotel thinking she was attending a Miramax party. Argento later had a relationship with Weinstein, during which she agreed to have sex with him because she felt "obliged," but says she was always haunted by the initial rape.

1998: Weinstein allegedly harassed actress Angelina Jolie in a hotel room.

1998: At a meeting with filmmaker Sarah Polley, her publicist, and one of Weinstein’s employees, the Guinevere actress, then 19, says Weinstein encouraged her to form a “close relationship” with him to further her career.

1998: Weinstein settled with London assistant Zelda Perkins after she threatened to pursue legal recourse or publicly share Weinstein’s inappropriate interactions with her and other female colleagues.

Late 1990s: Weinstein allegedly used the bathroom and took a shower while talking business with actress Lauren Holly at his hotel, then approached her naked and suggested they give each other massages. Holly says he warned her it would be a "bad decision" to leave the room. When she shared her experience with fellow industry insiders at a dinner later that day, Holly says they told her that since it hadn't been assault, she should keep quiet.

1999: Allegedly Weinstein repeatedly propositioned actress and writer Marisa Coughlan, then 25, during meetings at the Peninsula and a L.A. restaurant, trying to "barter sex for movie roles," she says. Coughlan rejected him multiple times and ultimately didn't get the part she and Weinstein had discussed.

2000: During the filming of Get Over It, Weinstein allegedly blocked the door of his hotel room and refused to let actress Melissa Sagemiller, then 24, leave until she’d kissed him. Later, she says, he “kidnapped” her bags from her airport flight so she’d be forced to join him and others on his private plane. While Sagemiller talked with the cast, Weinstein’s producing partner told her, “Don’t say anything … it will definitely hurt your career. This is Harvey.”

Early 2000s: Weinstein offered Heather Graham her choice of a movie role, then talked about an open-relationship agreement he had with his wife, implying, Graham thought, that he would give her work in exchange for sex. Later Weinstein lied to try to get Graham into a one-on-one meeting that she cancelled.

Early 2000s: Weinstein allegedly groped Australian actress Natalie Mendoza during the filming of The Great Raid, and she threatened to punch him.

2000s: While on a yacht at Cannes, model Angie Everhart awoke from a nap to see Weinstein allegedly masturbating and blocking a door. He warned her to stay quiet about it, but when Everhart told friends, they replied, “Oh that’s just Harvey.”

Around 2001: Weinstein wore only a bathrobe for a meeting at the Savoy Hotel in London with actress Romola Garai about a role in Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. While she went on to appear in the film, the episode left the actress feeling “violated.”

2002: Actress Alice Evans says Weinstein asked her to go with him to a bathroom at a Cannes Film Festival party. "I want to touch your tits. Kiss you a little," Weinstein allegedly said, and when she rejected his advances, implied that her refusal would cost her then-boyfriend, fellow actor Ioan Gruffudd, a part for which he'd recently auditioned. Gruffudd did not get the part.

2003: Weinstein allegedly offered aspiring actress Dawn Dunning roles in upcoming films in exchange for a threesome. She says that when she refused, he told her, “You’ll never make it in this business.”

2003: After making sexual comments over dinner about model Samantha Panagrosso on a yacht at Cannes, Weinstein allegedly went to her room, pushed her onto the bed, and groped her. When Panagrosso told friends in the industry, they wrote off the producer’s behavior as typical.

Early-to-mid 2000s: After making eye contact with Weinstein at a party hosted by Vogue editor Anna Wintour, model Trish Goff was invited to have lunch with Weinstein at the Tribeca Grill. While dining in a private room, he allegedly groped and attempted to kiss her, not relenting until Goff escaped into the public dining area.

Summer 2004: Aspiring actress Lucia Stoller (now Lucia Evans), then a rising senior at Middlebury College, was allegedly made to perform oral sex on Weinstein during a daytime meeting at Miramax’s Tribeca office. After the incident, Weinstein continued to call her late at night.

2004: Weinstein allegedly moved a public meeting with Katya Mtsitouridze, a prominent figure in the Russian film industry, to his Venice hotel room, greeted her in a bathrobe, and suggested a massage. A decade later, she ran into the producer, who she says told her, "Don't even think about saying anything."

2005: After meeting Lena Headey at the Cannes Film Festival, Weinstein allegedly propositioned the English actress. She refused him and has not appeared in another Miramax film since. Years later, the Game of Thrones actress says the producer invited her to his hotel room in L.A. When she made clear to him in the elevator that the meeting was to be strictly professional, Weinstein became enraged and warned her to tell no one.

Mid-2000s: Weinstein allegedly grabbed Canadian actress Erika Rosenbaum by the back of her neck in a Toronto hotel room and masturbated behind her. She said he’d made aggressive advances toward her with her in earlier meetings.

2007: When New York journalist Lauren Sivan dodged an unwanted kiss, Weinstein allegedly masturbated in front of her at the Cafe Socialista restaurant.

2008: During at pitch meeting in his hotel room at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Weinstein allegedly exposed himself to screenwriter and actress Louisette Geiss and entreated her to watch him masturbate in the nearby hot tub.

2008: Weinstein interviewed a potential babysitter, actress and writer Sarah Ann Masse, while in his boxers and undershirt at his Connecticut home. He allegedly ended the meeting—during which he made his children leave the room—with an uncomfortably long hug and told Masse, “I love you.” She ultimately didn't get the job.

Around 2010: After Vietnamese actress and model Vu Thu Phuong’s scenes were cut from one of his films, Weinstein, wearing only a towel, allegedly offered to teach actress how to perform sex scenes, as his upcoming movies required them. Phuong turned him down, and the episode discouraged her from further pursuing acting.

2010: Weinstein allegedly revealed himself and demanded sex from French actress Emma de Caunes after a lunch meeting. Later that day, he called repeatedly and offered her gifts.

2010: At a dinner in the Peninsula Hotel with director Lina Esco, Weinstein allegedly pressured Esco for a kiss; she refused repeatedly. Later, he helped her secure an editor for her film Free the Nipple.

Around 2010: Weinstein allegedly propositioned actress Eva Green in his hotel room, and she had to push him off. Green’s mother says he then intimidated her daughter with talk of retaliation.

2010, 2011, and 2015: Weinstein allegedly assaulted a woman in London, according to a report she filed to London police on Oct. 14, 2017.

2010s: After meeting actress Léa Seydoux, Weinstein insisted they get drinks. That night, sitting on a couch in his hotel room, he allegedly climbed onto her to force a kiss, prompting Seydoux to push him off. During subsequent encounters, Weinstein made comments about her that Seydoux describes as “misogynistic,” and he bragged openly about his sexual conquests.

January 2011: Weinstein allegedly pressured actress Jessica Barth to give him a naked massage at the Peninsula Hotel. She rejected his advances. As Barth left, he gave her the contact information of a female executive to appease her.

Around 2011: Weinstein allegedly asked to massage actress Lupita Nyong’o, then a student at the Yale School of Drama, while hosting a screening at his Connecticut home. The actress offered to massage him instead, then made a quick exit when he moved to remove his pants. Weinstein and Nyong’o met professionally again, and in an op-ed in the New York Times, the actress writes that he tried to move a lunch at the Tribeca Grill to a private room and noted how he’d helped other actress’ careers. Nyong’o refuted his advances and vowed never to act in a Weinstein movie.

Early-to-mid-2010s: After a meeting with a director about a potential upcoming role, Weinstein allegedly asked actress Cara Delevingne, who is bisexual, to kiss a woman in his hotel room and, as Delevingne left, attempted to kiss the actress himself. Delevingne ultimately got the part.

February 2013: An anonymous Italian model-actress says that Weinstein unexpectedly showed up to her hotel, the Mr. C Beverly Hills, grabbed her hair, and allegedly raped her. The anonymous woman, now 38, reported the incident to the Los Angeles Police Department on October 19, 2017.

2013: Weinstein allegedly propositioned actress Amber Anderson and tried to move her hand to touch him inappropriately. He also warned her that telling others of the private meeting would affect her “opportunities.”

2013: After a tea with Weinstein at the Peninsula Hotel, actress and comic Chelsea Skidmore alleges Weinstein requested a massage and, when she turned him down, masturbated in front of her. At three meetings over the next three years, Weinstein exposed himself or pushed Skidmore to “get physical,” in the words of a Washington Post article, with other women.

December 2014: Weinstein allegedly propositioned temporary front-desk assistant Emily Nestor repeatedly in a breakfast meeting her second day of work. A friend alerted human resources, but Nestor didn’t push the complaint further and ultimately decided not to go into the entertainment industry.

2015: At the same hotel, Weinstein allegedly pressured a different assistant into giving him a naked massage.

March 2015: Weinstein allegedly groped Italian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez at what was supposed to be a business meeting at his office. Battilana Gutierrez reported the assault to the New York Police Department and extracted a taped admission of Weinstein’s behavior, but the Manhattan district attorney’s office ultimately decided not to file charges. Weinstein later reached a settlement with the model.

2015: Lauren O’Connor, then 28, wrote a memo to company executives about Weinstein’s actions creating a “toxic environment for women” and her experience of feeling “sexualized and diminished.” Weinstein made a settlement with her before the board could hire a lawyer to investigate.

Date unknown: Weinstein allegedly offered Friday Night Lights actress Minka Kelly a lavish life as his girlfriend during a business lunch at his hotel, an offer she refused.

Date unknown: Actress Mia Kirshner wrote in an op-ed that Weinstein "attempted to treat me like chattel" during a hotel meeting. Afterwards, she warned other actors of his behavior.