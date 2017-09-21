Today in Conservative Media: Kimmel vs. Kilmeade

Getty Images

Conservatives focused their fire on Jimmy Kimmel again on Thursday after his response to criticisms of his commentary on Graham-Cassidy by right-wing voices like Fox’s Brian Kilmeade, who he claimed “kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman” when they see each other:

[Kilmeade] follows me on Twitter. He asked me to write a blurb for his book, which I did. He calls my agent, looking for projects. He’s dying to be a member of the Hollywood elite. The only reason he’s not a member of the Hollywood elite is because nobody will hire him to be one.

And, you know, the reason I’m talking about this is because my son had an open-heart surgery and has to have two more, and because of that I learned there are kids with no insurance in the same situation.

I don’t get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep. Oh, I’ll pound you when I see you.

RedState’s Brandon Morse compared the reception of Kimmel’s threat to the criticism of the Blaze’s Dana Loesch several months ago after calling for the New York Times to be ‘fisked’ in an NRA ad. “Do you hear the cacophony of outrage over threatened physical violence coming from the same places that attacked Loesch for not threatening anyone?” he asked. “Me either. The rules seem to be that if you lean to the right, and you come on strong, then you’re a violent villain who needs to watch what comes out of your yapper. If you lean left, however, you can say whatever violent thing you want.”

Kilmeade responded to Kimmel on Fox:

Hope your son gets better. I hope your son gets all the care he needs. I’m glad you’re interested. You’re doing a great job bringing he dialogue out. But you should actually do what we’re doing. Talk to the people that wrote it—Senator Graham, Senator Cassidy ... and we’ll see where we go from here.

Hot Air’s Allahpundit faulted Sen. Bill Cassidy for starting Kimmel’s commentary after saying that an Obamacare replacement would have to pass the “Jimmy Kimmel test” and ensure a child with congenital heart disease would be able to recieve all the care they would need in the first year of life:

That was political malpractice on two levels. One: You don’t make any single person the moral arbiter of your legislation, especially a celebrity. Whatever Kimmel’s broader ideological leanings, he was destined to come under heavy pressure from his industry to attack any repeal bill the GOP offered. It was especially stupid of Cassidy to hand that power to a comedian, as the odds of a comic defending Republicans in their effort to undo the biggest part of Obama’s legacy were exactly zero. The whole thing is as ridiculous as if Obama had announced an “Adam Sandler test” for whether the Iran nuclear deal passed muster.

Two: The “Jimmy Kimmel test” is in keeping with Cassidy’s wider view of health-care reform, but that view isn’t shared by many members of his own party.