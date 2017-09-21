Sean Spicer Threatens Legal Action Against Reporter for Asking Him Question via Text

Chris Kleponis/Pool/Getty Images

Axios' Mike Allen writes today that Sean Spicer apparently took extensive notes during his time working with Donald Trump both before and after the 2016 election. This is ostensibly of interest because it means Robert Mueller could seek to examine Spicer's notebooks for potential evidence that the Trump campaign/administration colluded with Russia or obstructed justice by firing James Comey. But the big takeaway from Allen's piece is really just that Spicer is a big weirdo:

When we texted Spicer for comment on his note-taking practices, he replied: "Mike, please stop texting/emailing me unsolicited anymore."

When I replied with a "?" (I have known Spicer and his wife for more than a dozen years), he answered: "Not sure what that means. From a legal standpoint I want to be clear: Do not email or text me again. Should you do again I will report to the appropriate authorities."

Spicer further sent Allen an email threatening to "contact the appropriate legal authorities to address your harassment."

This would be pretty mystifying behavior for a professional spokesman to engage in even if Allen were a notoriously confrontational reporter, which he's not; on the contrary, he's actually notorious for being a deferential, even obsequious figure.