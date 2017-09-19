Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Rocket Man

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

In honor of Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" North Korea if Kim "Rocket Man" Jong-un doesn't stop building and testing nuclear wepaons, our regular Impeach-O-Meter graphic has been replaced today by a photo taken 16 milliseconds after the detonation of "The Gadget" at the Trinity site in New Mexico on July 16, 1945—the first nuclear explosion in history:

Berlyn Brixner / Los Alamos National Laboratory

