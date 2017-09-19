Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Rocket Man
The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.
In honor of Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" North Korea if Kim "Rocket Man" Jong-un doesn't stop building and testing nuclear wepaons, our regular Impeach-O-Meter graphic has been replaced today by a photo taken 16 milliseconds after the detonation of "The Gadget" at the Trinity site in New Mexico on July 16, 1945—the first nuclear explosion in history:
Wrote Manhattan Project director J. Robert Oppenheimer of the moments after the bomb went off: "A few people laughed, a few people cried. Most people were silent." Have a good night.