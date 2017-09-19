Trump Threatens Total Destruction of North Korea, Calls Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man” in U.N. Speech
Donald Trump gave his first address to the United Nations on Tuesday. By his standards, it was fairly tame. Except this part:
North Korea's reckless pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles threatens the entire world with unthinkable loss of human life. It is an outrage that some nations would not only trade with such a regime, but would arm, supply and financially support a country that imperils the world with nuclear conflict. No nation on Earth has an interest in seeing this band of criminals arm itself with nuclear weapons and missiles. The United States has great strength and patience. But if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime; the United States is ready, willing and able, but hopefully this will not be necessary.
Ye gods. This is the second time Trump has tried out the “Rocket Man” nickname:
I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2017
Rocket Man. Good song!