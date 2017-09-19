Here are the most Trump things Trump said in his United Nations speech.

Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations on Tuesday at the body's annual General Assembly. At first, he said a few nice bland things about American global leadership and the history of the U.N. The collected representatives looked almost bored listening to his speech at the start. But it quickly turned into a typically Trumpian address full of fire-breathing threats, random personal boasts, and flamboyant turns of phrase. Here are the most demagogic and Trump-like moments from that speech:

Donald Trump Is Making America Great Again: “Fortunately the United States has done very well since Election Day last Nov. 8.”

Advertisement



Also, You Know, the Stock Market: “The stock market is at an all-time high—a record.”

Dear Other Countries, Stop Ripping Us Off: “We can no longer be taken advantage of or enter into a one-sided deal where the United States gets nothing in return.”

Trump Sounded Like Kim Jong-un in Threatening Kim Jong-un: “If [the United States] is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”

Used His New Favorite Nickname: “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and his regime.”

Advertisement



Threatened to Pull Out of Iran Deal in Most Dramatic Terms Yet: “We cannot abide by an agreement if it provides cover for the eventual construction of a nuclear program.”

Called It the Worst Deal Ever: “The Iran deal was one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into. Frankly, that deal is an embarrassment to the United States and I don’t think you’ve heard the last of it, believe me.”

Called Terrorists a Mean Name: “The United States and our allies are working throughout the Middle East to crush the loser terrorists and stop the re-emergence of safe havens they use to launch attacks on all of our people.”

Said the U.N. Is Ripping the U.S. Off: “The United States bears an unfair cost burden.”

Hell on Earth! “Major portions of the world are in conflict and some, in fact, are going to hell.”

Described "Socialism" as the Big Problem in Venezuela: “The socialist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro has inflicted terrible pain and suffering on the good people of that country.”