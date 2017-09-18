Trump Lawyers Didn’t Just Discuss Russia at a Restaurant, They Did It “Loudly” at an Outdoor Table

Screenshot/Google

The New York Times casually dropped a very funny detail into a Sunday story about how White House attorneys Don McGahn and Ty Cobb disagree with each other about how cooperative to be with the Robert Mueller Russia investigation:

The friction escalated in recent days after Mr. Cobb was overheard by a reporter for The New York Times discussing the dispute during a lunchtime conversation at a popular Washington steakhouse. Mr. Cobb was heard talking about a White House lawyer he deemed “a McGahn spy” and saying Mr. McGahn had “a couple documents locked in a safe” that he seemed to suggest he wanted access to. He also mentioned a colleague whom he blamed for “some of these earlier leaks,” and who he said “tried to push Jared out,” meaning Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who has been a previous source of dispute for the legal team.

Overheard at lunch! And here's a tweet by the reporter in question, Kenneth Vogel (the other guy in the picture, John Dowd, is a Trump attorney):

Here's a photo of Ty Cobb & John Dowd casually & loudly discussing details of Russia investigation at @BLTSteakDC while I sat at next table. pic.twitter.com/RfX9JLJ0Te — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 18, 2017