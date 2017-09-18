St. Louis Police Chant "Whose Streets? Our Streets!" As Protests Against Stockley Verdict Continue

More than 80 people were arrested in St. Louis Sunday night as more protesters took to the streets in the wake of the acquittal of white police officer Jason Stockley, who shot and killed a black driver, Anthony Lamar Smith, in 2011. A peaceful gathering of more than 1,000 protesters outside police headquarters in the afternoon and a later march was followed by another march of about 100 protesters through the streets in the evening. Those demonstrators caused minor property damage and confronted police. From the Associated Press: