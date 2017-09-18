 Roy Moore: Whites, blacks, “reds,” and “yellows” not getting along.

Leading Alabama Senate Candidate Refers in Speech to “Reds” (Native Americans) and “Yellows” (Asian People)

Sept. 18 2017 3:52 PM

Roy Moore.

Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images

In 2003, Alabama judge Roy Moore was removed from office because he insisted on displaying the Ten Commandments in his courtroom. In 2016, he was removed from office again because he refused to enforce the (United States) Supreme Court's ruling on same-sex marriage rights. Now he's running for the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions—he's probably going to win—and saying stuff like this during campaign events:

We have blacks and whites fighting, reds and yellows fighting, Democrats and Republicans fighting, men and women fighting. What’s going to unite us? What’s going to bring us back together? A president? A Congress? No. It’s going to be God.
Ironically, one way God could improve white Americans' relationships with Native Americans and Americans of Asian ancestry is by coming down hard on people like Roy Moore who still refer to Native Americans and Americans of Asian ancestry by using racial terms that were already considered insulting and antiquated 50 years ago.

Please smite Roy Moore, God! Do it!