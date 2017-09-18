Fox News Contributor Sues the Network Claiming She Was Blacklisted After Making Rape Allegation

Former Fox political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes sued the network Monday alleging that she was raped by Fox Business host Charles Payne and then faced retaliation from the network after reporting the alleged sexual assault. Hughes says Payne raped her in a hotel room in July 2013 after he “pressured” his way into her room. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, names Payne, Fox News, and its parent company 21st Century Fox, alleging gender motivated violence, gender discrimination, retaliation, and defamation.