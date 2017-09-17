A Ranking of Trump’s Sunday Morning Tweets From Least to Most Insane

Win McNamee/Getty Images

The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, woke up on Sunday morning raring to tweet. Starting at 7:40 a.m., after his breakfast Big Mac, Trump began firing off a string of missives, ranging from loopy to outright unhinged. The president, since he has nothing else to do, clearly scoured the responses to his tweets finding a few meme-type graphics and gifs to retweet because, sure, that’s what normal presidents of normal countries do before its citizens wake up.

The president tweeted or retweeted 15 times on Sunday morning. Here’s an official ranking of the top eight of Trump’s Sunday morning tweets from least to most insane:

Advertisement



8. The president’s newfound love of maps continues unabated. So he retweeted this gem from his mentions.



7. Trump with arrows. Pointing up. Sure. RT.



6. Trump retweeted this intentional misreading by the Daily Mail political editor of New York Times reporter Steven Greenhouse’s just OK joke.



This is the #NYTimes. Can you understand why so many reporters are cautious about working for them? https://t.co/LRJKtFNgM4 — David Martosko (@dmartosko) September 17, 2017

Not sending a great signal on child labor, minimum wage & occupational safety >> Trump White House lets a 10-year-old volunteer mow its lawn https://t.co/uj7N9Mr8Yi — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) September 15, 2017

Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/u4f2DtLvu6 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 15, 2017

5. A train with a hat on it. It’s a Trump train. Get it? How could the president of the United States not retweet that? Incidentally, the train pictured “making America great again” is from the Canadian National Railway. The Ted Cruz Express! RT!



Advertisement



4. You’re welcome Twitter retweet.

What Is Trump worth to Twitter? One analyst estimates $2 billion https://t.co/knniVpqr35 pic.twitter.com/djkZiRk5nL — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) August 18, 2017

3. Trump liked this piece of Soviet-style heroic realism because it made his hair look fuller and more lustrous. Retweet.

2. This one managed to squeeze two of Donald Trump’s obsessions into one gif—golf and Hillary Clinton. RT.

1. Nuclear-themed tweet, 7:52 a.m. The president of the United States was sitting on this one for a few hours and itching to fire it off first thing this morning. Nailed it.