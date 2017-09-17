Los Angeles has football fever. Don't go to a game or you might catch it!

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Believe it or not, the small Southern California village of Los Angeles boasts not one but two professional football teams. Thanks to its bizarre climate and remote location, few call this burg home, but those who do have one thing in common: They love both their football squads equally.

First, you have the Los Angeles Rams, a team whose roots in town run so deep that some Angelenos know they exist. After a rousing Week 1 victory against the Colts of Indianapolis, Rams fever reached a boiling point at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this Sunday. They played host to Washington, and the visiting press couldn’t help but gush that “it would be generous to describe the Coliseum as half full.” As any optimist will tell you, half full is the only way to go.

Fans are still trickling in but the optics at the Coliseum are not good when it comes to attendance. pic.twitter.com/zO1smbxMqG — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 17, 2017

Washingtonians far outnumbered those rooting for the local squad, but that is to be expected considering Los Angeles lacks the sort of robust media outlets that could get word out about the game. The hometown Rams lost 27-20, but the spirit they showed in defeat shan’t be forgotten by their loyal fan.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles’ other favorite sons, the Chargers, played their first home game at the StubHub Center, which has a capacity of 27,000. Reports from their contest against the Miami Dolphins paint a fun and festive scene.

There is a large contingent of Miami Dolphin fans at StubHub Center. The crowd is chanting, "Let's go Dolphins!" pic.twitter.com/QpspaO7hQM — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) September 17, 2017

The intimate venue failed to inspire L.A.’s beloved Chargers, alas, as they fell to the Dolphins 19-17.