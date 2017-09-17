Four American Women Victims of Acid Attack in Marseille, France Train Station
Four American women in their twenties were attacked with acid in the southern France city of Marseille Sunday morning. A 41-year-old woman has been arrested by French authorities in connection with the attack at the Mediterranean city’s main Saint Charles train station. It remains unclear the motivation for the attack; the Marseille prosecutor’s office said the woman did not say or make any extremist threats during the incident and there was no indication it was terror-related. According to the Daily Mail, the attacker used a commercial cleaning substance containing hydrochloric acid. French police described the woman as mentally unstable; she reportedly did not flee the scene after carrying out the attack.
The extent of the women’s injuries remains unclear; two victims were reported to be “slightly injured” by the acid and did not require treatment at the scene, according to the Associated Press. One of the women is reported to have suffered an eye injury from the attack. Sky News’ reporting of the event differs slightly; the British outlet is reporting that two of the women received facial injuries and two were hit in the legs.