Four American Women Victims of Acid Attack in Marseille, France Train Station

Four American women in their twenties were attacked with acid in the southern France city of Marseille Sunday morning. A 41-year-old woman has been arrested by French authorities in connection with the attack at the Mediterranean city’s main Saint Charles train station. It remains unclear the motivation for the attack; the Marseille prosecutor’s office said the woman did not say or make any extremist threats during the incident and there was no indication it was terror-related. According to the Daily Mail, the attacker used a commercial cleaning substance containing hydrochloric acid. French police described the woman as mentally unstable; she reportedly did not flee the scene after carrying out the attack.