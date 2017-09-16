British Authorities Arrest 18-Year-Old Man in Connection With London Subway Bombing

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

British authorities detained an 18-year-old man Saturday morning in what they’re calling a “significant arrest” in connection with Friday’s botched bombing in the London subway that injured dozens of commuters. The man, who has not been identified, was arrested in the port area of the coastal town of Dover some 75 miles southeast of London. Investigators believe the suspect may have been in the port town trying to leave the country on a ferry, the Guardian reports. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack through the group’s Amaq news agency.

“We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a statement Saturday. “Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical.”

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

Looks like a failed bomb attempt. Wires coming out of a bucket that exploded? #Parsonsgreen pic.twitter.com/q8U82SGfPb — Steve Quinnell (@bobandweave26) September 15, 2017

