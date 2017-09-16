 U.K. arrests 18-year-old man for London subway bombing.

Sept. 16 2017 10:52 AM

British Authorities Arrest 18-Year-Old Man in Connection With London Subway Bombing

Terror-Incident-At-Parsons-Green-Underground-Station
A forensic tent is seen next to the stopped tube train at Parsons Green Underground Station on September 15, 2017 in London, England.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

British authorities detained an 18-year-old man Saturday morning in what they’re calling a “significant arrest” in connection with Friday’s botched bombing in the London subway that injured dozens of commuters. The man, who has not been identified, was arrested in the port area of the coastal town of Dover some 75 miles southeast of London. Investigators believe the suspect may have been in the port town trying to leave the country on a ferry, the Guardian reports. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack through the group’s Amaq news agency.

“We have made a significant arrest in our investigation this morning,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said in a statement Saturday. “Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical.”

It’s not immediately clear what the man’s connection to the improvised explosive device that partially detonated around 8:20 a.m. Friday morning inside a subway car at Parsons Green station in southwest London. The IED was detonated by a timer, not a mobile phone, which have been used for such attacks in the past. British authorities says 30 people were injured in the partial explosion. Friday’s attack was the fifth terrorist attack in London in less than six months.