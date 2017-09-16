California Lawmakers Vote to Become “Sanctuary State” as Part of Broad Pushback Against Trump

Lawmakers in the state of California passed a “sanctuary state” bill in the early hours of Saturday morning that would offer broad protections to undocumented immigrations in response to the Trump administration’s aggressive deportation policies. Senate Bill 54, officially called the “California Values Act,” limits the information sharing and communication between local officials and federal immigration authorities, as well as prohibits state law enforcement officers from questioning individuals on their immigration status and detaining them for immigration violations. The bill, which faced opposition from Republican sheriffs and the Trump Justice Department, passed by a party line 27-11 vote sending the measure to protect the some 2.3 million undocumented people living in the state to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk.