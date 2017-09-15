London Underground Bombing Injures 22
A bomb exploded on a London Underground train on Friday morning, injuring at least 22 people now hospitalized. From the New York Times:
The National Health Service said that 18 people had been taken to hospitals and that another four had gone on their own, including eight at Chelsea and Westminster.
[...]It was the fifth major terrorist attack in Britain this year, following a vehicular and knife attack near Parliament in March, a suicide bombing at a rock concert in Manchester in May, and a van and knife attack around London Bridge and a van attack outside a London mosque, both in June.
Witnesses have described the bomb’s detonation—an incomplete one according to officials—as a sudden conflagration rather than an explosion. One witness told Sky News that it looked like a “large match” had been struck.
"It didn't look like it was a blast," says witness Luke Walmsley. "You could hear/smell it" he added explaining it smelt like "burning hair" pic.twitter.com/RHEHN1GqwG— Sky News (@SkyNews) September 15, 2017
Pictures of the device have been shared on social media:
Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ— Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017
Looks like a failed bomb attempt. Wires coming out of a bucket that exploded? #Parsonsgreen pic.twitter.com/q8U82SGfPb— Steve Quinnell (@bobandweave26) September 15, 2017
Scotland Yard is still searching for the person responsible. In tweets, President Trump denounced the attack and argued for a strengthened travel ban.
Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017
The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017