 London Underground bombing injures several

London Underground Bombing Injures 22

London Underground Bombing Injures 22

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Sept. 15 2017 9:01 AM

London Underground Bombing Injures 22

Terror-Incident-At-Parsons-Green-Underground-Station
A forensic tent is seen next to the stopped tube train at Parsons Green Underground Station on September 15, 2017 in London, England.

Getty Images

A bomb exploded on a London Underground train on Friday morning, injuring at least 22 people now hospitalized. From the New York Times:

The National Health Service said that 18 people had been taken to hospitals and that another four had gone on their own, including eight at Chelsea and Westminster.
[...]It was the fifth major terrorist attack in Britain this year, following a vehicular and knife attack near Parliament in March, a suicide bombing at a rock concert in Manchester in May, and a van and knife attack around London Bridge and a van attack outside a London mosque, both in June.
Advertisement

Witnesses have described the bomb’s detonation—an incomplete one according to officials—as a sudden conflagration rather than an explosion. One witness told Sky News that it looked like a “large match” had been struck.

Pictures of the device have been shared on social media:

Scotland Yard is still searching for the person responsible. In tweets, President Trump denounced the attack and argued for a strengthened travel ban.