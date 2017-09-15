London Underground Bombing Injures 22

Getty Images

A bomb exploded on a London Underground train on Friday morning, injuring at least 22 people now hospitalized. From the New York Times:

The National Health Service said that 18 people had been taken to hospitals and that another four had gone on their own, including eight at Chelsea and Westminster.

Advertisement



Witnesses have described the bomb’s detonation—an incomplete one according to officials—as a sudden conflagration rather than an explosion. One witness told Sky News that it looked like a “large match” had been struck.

"It didn't look like it was a blast," says witness Luke Walmsley. "You could hear/smell it" he added explaining it smelt like "burning hair" pic.twitter.com/RHEHN1GqwG — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 15, 2017

Pictures of the device have been shared on social media:

Explosion on Parsons Green district line train. Fireball flew down carriage and we just jumped out open door. pic.twitter.com/pGbfotbfsJ — Rigs (@RRigs) September 15, 2017

Looks like a failed bomb attempt. Wires coming out of a bucket that exploded? #Parsonsgreen pic.twitter.com/q8U82SGfPb — Steve Quinnell (@bobandweave26) September 15, 2017

Scotland Yard is still searching for the person responsible. In tweets, President Trump denounced the attack and argued for a strengthened travel ban.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017