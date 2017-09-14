 Republicans on DACA “deal”: Wait, what?

Perplexed Republicans Reduced to Tweeting at Trump for Details About His DACA "Deal" With Dems

Perplexed Republicans Reduced to Tweeting at Trump for Details About His DACA “Deal” With Dems

Sept. 14 2017 10:48 AM

Perplexed Republicans Reduced to Tweeting at Trump for Details About His DACA “Deal” With Democrats

Who's laughing now?

J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images

The news out of Washington is that Donald Trump seems to have agreed at least in principle with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on creating a legislative path to legal status for DACA recipients. While we're far from having a formal agreement on the matter yet, POTUS is tweeting the outlines of one:

Said border security enhancements would reportedly not include Trump's vaunted border wall; he says nonetheless that he has the support of GOP congressional leaders:

Apparently this is news to said leaders, though:

And who could blame them for being surprised? After all, we're talking about a right-wing president whose campaign was premised on open hostility toward rape-crazed "Mexicans" and other undocumented immigrants—and who promised roughly 1 billion times to build a wall on the Southern border that Mexico would pay for.

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, whose Judiciary Committee would in theory be responsible for devising Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, legislation, is at the point of trying to gather information via Twitter:

Meanwhile, Fox News' chief Trump apologists at Fox & Friends are lining up behind something that they probably would have called "amnesty for illegals" two weeks ago:

Asked host Steve Doocy: "Has the wall almost become symbolic? I know the president ran on it. It was a mantra. But at the same time, border crossings have gone down dramatically and you were talking about how the wall exists in certain forms and there’s money to go to it, has to come from Congress, but do you think we’re going to get to the point where maybe they won’t build the wall.”

Truly, we live in amazing times.

Update, 11 a.m.: Ah, immigration semantics.