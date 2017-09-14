Perplexed Republicans Reduced to Tweeting at Trump for Details About His DACA “Deal” With Dems

J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Getty Images

The news out of Washington is that Donald Trump seems to have agreed at least in principle with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on creating a legislative path to legal status for DACA recipients. While we're far from having a formal agreement on the matter yet, POTUS is tweeting the outlines of one:

Does anybody really want to throw out good, educated and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military? Really!..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

...They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own - brought in by parents at young age. Plus BIG border security — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017

Said border security enhancements would reportedly not include Trump's vaunted border wall; he says nonetheless that he has the support of GOP congressional leaders:

Leaving WH POTUS said he spoke to Ryan and McConnell about DACA fix. Trump said they are on board, per WH pool. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 14, 2017

Apparently this is news to said leaders, though:

RE Trump claim he spoke to GOP ldrs about DACA, Ryan's office says he "hasn’t spoken to POTUS since his Pelosi/Schumer dinner last night." — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) September 14, 2017

And who could blame them for being surprised? After all, we're talking about a right-wing president whose campaign was premised on open hostility toward rape-crazed "Mexicans" and other undocumented immigrants—and who promised roughly 1 billion times to build a wall on the Southern border that Mexico would pay for.

Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, whose Judiciary Committee would in theory be responsible for devising Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, legislation, is at the point of trying to gather information via Twitter:

@realDonaldTrump Morn news says u made deal w Schumer on DACA/hv ur staff brief me/ I know u undercut JudiCimm effort 4 biparty agreement — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 14, 2017

Meanwhile, Fox News' chief Trump apologists at Fox & Friends are lining up behind something that they probably would have called "amnesty for illegals" two weeks ago:

Fox & Friends seems on board. Just called the deal Trump's "bipartisan push to actually get something done in Washington." — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) September 14, 2017

Asked host Steve Doocy: "Has the wall almost become symbolic? I know the president ran on it. It was a mantra. But at the same time, border crossings have gone down dramatically and you were talking about how the wall exists in certain forms and there’s money to go to it, has to come from Congress, but do you think we’re going to get to the point where maybe they won’t build the wall.”

Truly, we live in amazing times.

Update, 11 a.m.: Ah, immigration semantics.