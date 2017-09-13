Serena Williams Revealed Her Daughter’s Name and Shared the Baby’s First Photo

AFP/Getty Images

Serena Williams introduced her daughter to the world in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The tennis star had remained quiet on social media since she gave birth at the beginning of September, but she posted a homemade video Wednesday and announced her daughter’s name: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., after her father and Williams’ fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

Most fans were some combination of delighted and inspired when they found Williams had won the Australian Open while pregnant. She missed the rest of the 2017 season but has continued to practice and has said she intends to return for the 2018 season.

As the New York Times noted, while some tennis players have returned to competitive success after giving birth, none as old as Williams has yet done so. But as they also noted, “she has spent a career defying convention.”

Baby Alexis isn’t the first celebrity child named after the parent of the opposite gender. Will and Jada Smith come to mind; the couple named their daughter Willow and son Jaden. NBA player Iman Shumpert also named his daughter Iman Jr.. But it might be for the best Alexis won’t have her mom’s name. After all, who wants the pressure to live up to the GOAT?

If you want more ways to celebrate Serena Williams today, here’s a video of her playing tennis at seven months pregnant: