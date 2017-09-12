 Uber, McDonald’s, and the 2008 Obama campaign.

Sept. 12 2017

Uber Delivering You McDonald’s Is the Promise of the 2008 Obama Campaign Fulfilled

screen_shot_20170912_at_11.09.14_am
Obama: He's lovin' it.

Screenshot/ISpot.tv

In 2008, Barack Obama ran for president and lifted the wings of America's spirits to lofty heights of hopeful hope. His campaign was managed by a Democratic operative named David Plouffe while its communications strategy was supervised by future White House press secretary Robert Gibbs. The campaign thrived by inspiring millions to believe that the collective power of grassroots progressivism could overcome the consolidated power of big-money special interests.

In 2014, Uber hired David Plouffe to a senior position in which he managed "a broad portfolio that includes business, legal and policy issues." In 2015, McDonald's hired Robert Gibbs to direct its public relations and lobbying operations.

In December 2016, shortly before Plouffe left Uber to go to work for Mark Zuckerberg, Uber and McDonald's announced a partnership.

During Monday Night Football this week McDonald's and UberEats ran a national advertisement for this rapidly expanding joint endeavor, through which individuals can order food prepared by low-wage, nonunion McDonald's employees for delivery by low-wage Uber "contractors."

And that's how life works! Congratulations to David Plouffe and Robert Gibbs on their second homes and hot tubs.