Irma is now a tropical storm.

Parts of Florida are still at risk for flash floods and heavy rain as Irma, which is additionally still producing nearly hurricane force winds, moves toward the panhandle. Tampa, which feared significant damage from the storm early Monday, has fared better than expected according to the city’s Mayor Bob Buckhorn. “The first blush is that not only did we dodge a bullet, but we survived pretty well,” he told the New York Times. A total of 5.8 million Floridians are currently without power, and local authorities are beginning to formally assess the damage across South Florida, thought to be heaviest in places including Naples, Marco Island, and the upper and middle Florida Keys. From the Miami Herald: