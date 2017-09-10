Videos from Florida show sheer strength of Hurricane Irma’s winds.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

As Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys Sunday morning, video quickly started making the rounds on social media that really helped to illustrate the storm’s power. The strength of the wind was captured on a video by Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle, who recorded as hurricane shutter got loose in Key West.

Shutters got loose, metal clasp threatening to break bookstore window in Key West #HurricaneIrma #mh pic.twitter.com/LNGO07xO1G — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) September 10, 2017

Storm chaser Simon Brewer posted a video showing how fellow storm chaser Juston Drake was tossed around by Irma as he tried to get a wind speed reading.

He also posted another video showing how trees bent to the power of the winds.

National Geographic photographer Mike Theiss illustrated Irma’s power by showing a shaking stop sign in Key West.

In Miami, Hurricane Irma’s strong winds made a construction crane crack.

.@rosaflores is on scene in downtown Miami where a construction crane has cracked in #HurricaneIrma’s fierce winds https://t.co/QNv2LgbXqO pic.twitter.com/KlqlEfcYw8 — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017

Video from Fort Lauderdale shows how the strong winds uprooted a tree.





