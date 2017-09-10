Videos From Florida Show Sheer Strength of Hurricane Irma’s Winds
As Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys Sunday morning, video quickly started making the rounds on social media that really helped to illustrate the storm’s power. The strength of the wind was captured on a video by Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle, who recorded as hurricane shutter got loose in Key West.
Shutters got loose, metal clasp threatening to break bookstore window in Key West #HurricaneIrma #mh pic.twitter.com/LNGO07xO1G— David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) September 10, 2017
Storm chaser Simon Brewer posted a video showing how fellow storm chaser Juston Drake was tossed around by Irma as he tried to get a wind speed reading.
@JustonStrmRider tearing it up! pic.twitter.com/VhC97GZJBa— Simon Brewer (@SimonStormRider) September 10, 2017
He also posted another video showing how trees bent to the power of the winds.
Just getting more windy... @JustonStrmRider pic.twitter.com/EvdeXKJCMJ— Simon Brewer (@SimonStormRider) September 10, 2017
National Geographic photographer Mike Theiss illustrated Irma’s power by showing a shaking stop sign in Key West.
Eyewall and Storm Surge !! #HurricaneIrma #KeyWest pic.twitter.com/jI9kItZWqJ— Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) September 10, 2017
In Miami, Hurricane Irma’s strong winds made a construction crane crack.
.@rosaflores is on scene in downtown Miami where a construction crane has cracked in #HurricaneIrma’s fierce winds https://t.co/QNv2LgbXqO pic.twitter.com/KlqlEfcYw8— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017
Video from Fort Lauderdale shows how the strong winds uprooted a tree.
Watch #HurricaneIrma uproot this tree at a home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida https://t.co/NBXREc4T72 pic.twitter.com/sYToHwQRwS— CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017