Sept. 10 2017 3:11 PM

Videos From Florida Show Sheer Strength of Hurricane Irma’s Winds

Trees are seen blown over in a parking lot as hurricane Irma moves through the area of Pembroke Pines, Florida on September 10, 2017.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

As Hurricane Irma struck the Florida Keys Sunday morning, video quickly started making the rounds on social media that really helped to illustrate the storm’s power. The strength of the wind was captured on a video by Miami Herald reporter David Ovalle, who recorded as hurricane shutter got loose in Key West.

Storm chaser Simon Brewer posted a video showing how fellow storm chaser Juston Drake was tossed around by Irma as he tried to get a wind speed reading.

He also posted another video showing how trees bent to the power of the winds.

National Geographic photographer Mike Theiss illustrated Irma’s power by showing a shaking stop sign in Key West.

In Miami, Hurricane Irma’s strong winds made a construction crane crack.

Video from Fort Lauderdale shows how the strong winds uprooted a tree.


