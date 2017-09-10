Trump’s Social Media Director Tweets a Fake Irma Video, Is Fact-Checked by Miami Airport

 Trump’s social media director Dan Scavino Jr tweets a fake Irma video, is fact-checked by Miami Airport.

Sept. 10 2017 5:45 PM

White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Newark Liberty Airport in Newark, New Jersey on June 9, 2017.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Fake images and videos of Hurricane Irma that are making the rounds on social media can fool anyone, including, apparently people who are actually working at tracking the storm. The White House's own director of social media, Dan Scavino Jr., sent out a tweet that he thought showed massive flooding at the Miami International Airport as a way to demonstrate how President Donald Trump’s administration was keeping track of Irma’s devastation. The problem? The video was not actually of the Miami airport.

Miami International Airport quickly replied to Scavino’s tweet to inform him that the video did not depict the situation at the airport. Scavino thanked the Miami Airport for the information and said he would delete the video. Scavino deleted the tweet about 30 minutes after he posted it without ever publicly admitting that he tweeted out a fake piece of news.

Several people on Twitter were quick to point out that the video Scavino claimed showed flooding at Miami airport was actually footage of flooding at Mexico City’s airport from several weeks ago.

Daniel Politi has been contributing to Slate since 2004 and wrote the Today’s Papers column from 2006 to 2009. Follow him on Twitter.