Police Urge Floridians Not to Fire Their Guns at Hurricane Irma: “You Won’t Make It Turn Around”

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

A sheriff in Florida seems to have found it necessary to warn people not to shoot their guns into Hurricane Irma. “To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won’t make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effects,” the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, located north of Tampa, wrote on Twitter Saturday.

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

The warning came as more than 27,000 people on Facebook said they would attend an event called “Shoot at Hurricane Irma,” while 54,000 expressed interest. “LETS SHOW IRMA THAT WE SHOOT FIRST,” reads the description of the group that was started by a 22-year-old.

Advertisement

