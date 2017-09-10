McCain Says Prognosis Is “Pretty Good” But He’s Facing “Very Vicious” Form of Cancer

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. John McCain was upbeat but honest in acknowledging the severity of his health woes during his first national interview since he was diagnosed with brain cancer in July. "I'm facing a challenge, but I've faced other challenges," McCain said on CNN. "And I'm very confident about getting through this one as well."

The senator said he should know more details on Monday after an MRI test but he was broadly optimistic about his situation. "I'm fine," McCain told Jake Tapper. "The prognosis is pretty good. Look, this is a very vicious form of cancer that I'm facing, but all the results so far are excellent."

"So far all indications are very good," says John McCain of his ongoing cancer treatment https://t.co/otTeQTsSUq — CNN (@CNN) September 10, 2017

Advertisement



Even as the 81-year-old senator emphasized that he was going to fight against the cancer, he also seemed to accept he may not beat the disease. "Every life has to end one way or another," McCain said. So far though the treatment is going according to plan. "Everything so far has gone very, very well, and I'm very grateful. I've had no side effects ... except, frankly, an increased level of energy," McCain said.

Tapper later asked the former Republican presidential candidate to reflect on his legacy. “I hope this is not our last interview,” Tapper said. "I hope I don't run this clip for another 50 years. But how do you want the American people to remember you?"

"He served his country," McCain replied. "And not always right, made a lot of mistakes, made a lot of errors. But served his country. And I hope, could add, honorably."