 Irma turns downtown Miami streets into rivers as storm-surge floods engulf city.

Irma Turns Downtown Miami Streets Into Rivers as Storm-Surge Floods Engulf City

Irma Turns Downtown Miami Streets Into Rivers as Storm-Surge Floods Engulf City

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Sept. 10 2017 4:52 PM

Irma Turns Downtown Miami Streets Into Rivers as Storm-Surge Floods Engulf City

Powerful-Hurricane-Irma-Slams-Into-Florida
A flooded street is seen in the Brickell area of downtown as Hurricane Irma passes through on September 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Irma shifted at the last minute. For days, meteorologists had warned Irma seemed to be taking a direct aim at the Miami metropolitan area. But then the storm made a sharper westward shift than expected, sparing Miami while taking aim at the Tampa-St. Petersburg area. Yet just because it avoided a direct hit doesn’t mean Miami is not feeling the effects of Irma. In a testament to how large and powerful Irma really is, the storm sent floodwaters surging into downtown Miami.

Although more than 100 miles from the Keys where Irma made landfall, its strength was still clearly felt in Miami. The Los Angeles Times describes the scene:

Almost horizontal sheets of rain were whipping through a downtown filled with the reverberation of the wind, which seemed to come simultaneously from all directions. It was impossible to stand upright. Darkness descended. Fallen branches and toppled trees lined the streets.
...
The wind weaponized debris and even coconuts from palm trees, and powerful gusts threatened some two dozen construction cranes dotting Miami.
Advertisement

In an early morning interview, Miami Mayor Tomas Regalado expressed the uneasiness that many felt in the city as it seemed to avoid the worst-case scenario but that didn't mean it was out of danger. “There is a sense of relief because we were told we’d get a direct hit ... we’re concerned about storm surge,” he said. “We’re afraid of flooding in downtown.”

The mayor was right to be worried. Videos posted on social media showed how Brickell Avenue, known as South Florida’s Wall Street, turned into a river.

Univision published several videos showing the extent of the flooding in downtown Miami, noting the floods brought to mind the movie title A River Runs Through It.

The neighborhood of Edgewater also experienced flooding, according to reports.

Advertisement

The heavy rain also flooded streets in Broward county and West Palm Beach.

Beyond the water itself, the strong winds were causing dangerous conditions in the streets of Miami as authorities told residents to stay indoors after two construction cranes collapsed.

Daniel Politi has been contributing to Slate since 2004 and wrote the Today’s Papers column from 2006 to 2009. Follow him on Twitter.