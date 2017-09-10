Packing 130mph Winds, Massive Hurricane Irma Makes Landfall in Florida Keys

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Hurricane Irma made landfall early Sunday morning at Cudjoe Key in the Florida Keys as a huge Category 4 storm. One of the most powerful storms ever recorded packed winds of 130 mph amid warnings of potential deadly storm surges of as high as 15 feet. It marks Florida’s first major hurricane landfall since Wilma in 2005 and it’s the first time in U.S. History that two consecutive Category 4 hurricanes hit the United States.

More than one million customers were without power in Florida shortly after Hurricane Irma hit the state as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than 50 years. Irma is likely to pick up speed before it moves up the state’s Gulf Coast and is now expected to hit the Tampa-St. Petersburg region directly. But the storm is so huge that the whole state will be feeling its effects over the coming days.

At least three people have died as a result of the storm so far. One man in Monroe County died when he lost control of a truck and two other people died in a car crash in Hardee County.

Irma is moving slowly at approximately 8 mph and is now likely to hit the Tampa region at around 2 a.m. Monday. More than 100,000 people are hunkered down in shelters in Florida amid evacuation orders that directly affected some 6.8 million peple in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia.

“The first thing I ask everybody to do is pray for us,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said on ABC News. “I know a lot of people around the world want to help. The biggest thing you can do now is pray.”