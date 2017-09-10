Hillary Clinton says she will never run for office again.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The Foundation for Women

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton made it clear she is not going to run for public office again, although she vowed to continue trying to make a difference on the issues she cares about. “As an active politician it’s over. I am done with being a candidate,” Clinton said in an interview with CBS that was broadcast on Sunday morning, two days before the release of her memoir about the 2016 campaign. “But I am not done with politics because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake.”

The interview to promote her memoir What Happened made it clear Clinton is still not over her shocking electoral defeat in November. “I am good,” Clinton said. “But that doesn't mean I am complacent or resolved about what happened. It still is very painful. It hurts a lot.”

Jane Pauley: "Is your political career over?" pic.twitter.com/ppIE4gSwd7 — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) September 10, 2017

The former candidate said she was “gobsmacked” by her loss to Trump. “I went, into a frenzy of closet cleaning, and long walks in the woods, playing with my dogs, and, as I write—yoga, alternate nostril breathing, which I highly recommend, tryin' to calm myself down. And—you know, my share of Chardonnay. It was a very hard transition. I really struggled," she said. "I couldn't feel, I couldn't think. I was just gob-smacked, wiped out.”

Clinton also used the interview to harshly criticize President Trump. “We have a reality show that leads to the election of a president,” Clinton said. “He ends up in the Oval Office. He says, ‘Boy, it’s so much harder than I thought it would be. This is really tough. I had no idea.’ Well, yeah, because it’s not a show. It’s real. It’s reality, for sure.”

When asked to explain her loss, Clinton described it as a “perfect storm” of “grievances” from white voters, misogyny, and problems from her campaign, including her use of a private email server. And she does recognize that Trump "was quite successful in referencing a nostalgia that would give hope, comfort, settle grievances, for millions of people who were upset about gains that were made by others,” Clinton said. Although she knew “there was anger” and “there was resentment” she thought her responsibility was “to try to offer answers to it, not to fan it.” But in the end that “was a mistake because a lot of people didn't want to hear my plans. They wanted to share my anger.” And while she does criticize her own mistakes, she also has plenty of blame for other people, including former FBI director James Comey and her primary challenger Bernie Sanders.

During campaign, @HillaryClinton knew she had "to work extra hard to make women & men feel comfortable with the idea of a woman president" pic.twitter.com/K6yzpAJaNt — CBS Sunday Morning (@CBSSunday) September 10, 2017

After such a bitter loss, attending Trump’s inauguration was “an out-of-body experience,” particularly after hearing Trump's speech that was “a cry from te white nationalist gut.”