Dozens of dogs left tied up in Florida as Hurricane Irma approached.

Authorities in south Florida rushed to rescue as many animals as possible ahead of Hurricane Irma’s arrival. In Palm Beach County, animal control officers rescued 49 dogs and two cats that weren’t just left inside a house, but rather tied up or somehow restrained so they would have no way of even attempting to escape if there is flooding. “They are left in a yard, in a pen they cannot escape from or tethered to trees or poles,” Palm Beach County Director of Animal Care Diane Suave said. She said that this type of abandonment is the worst thing that pet owners can do. "There is absolutely no excuse for doing that."