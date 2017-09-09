Eric Bolling’s 19-year-old son found dead hours after ouster from Fox News.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Update at 3:35 p.m.: Former Fox News host Eric Bolling’s son was found dead Friday evening, shortly after the network announced it was parting ways with his father. Eric Chase Bolling reportedly committed suicide in Boulder, according to TMZ. The 19-year-old attended the University of Colorado at Boulder, but apparently died off campus.

“We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling's son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family,” Fox News said in a statement.

Reporter Yashar Ali, who first wrote about how Bolling allegedly sent lewd text messages to current and former colleagues, also broke the news of his son’s death. “By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son,” Ali wrote on Twitter. “Heartbreaking.”

Several of Bolling’s colleagues took to Twitter to pay their condolences to the Twitter family. “Please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family,” wrote Sean Hannity. CNN’s Don Lemon also sent his condolences, among others.

Original post: Another Fox News host has suddenly seen his career derailed over allegations of abusive behavior. Eric Bolling has officially left the network, a little more than a month after Fox News suspended him following claims that he sent lewd photographs via text message to at least three female colleagues. Fox News announced Friday that it was also canceling Bolling's daily program Fox News Specialists.

“Fox News Channel is canceling the ‘Specialists,’ and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement. “We thank Eric for his 10 years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

Bolling's alleged abusive behavior was detailed in a HuffPost story last month. Bolling vociferously denied those allegations and even sued the reporter who wrote the story, Yashar Ali. The former commodities trader had worked at Fox News for a decade and was largely seen as a rising star in the network. Instead he became the latest big name to fall from grace in the string of sexual harassment allegations that have hit 21st Century Fox since Gretchen Carlsn filed suit against the network's former chief executive, Roger Ailes, last year. Bill O'Reilly, once seen as the network's star anchor, was pushed out in April.

