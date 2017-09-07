Trump Jr. Tells Senate Investigators He Met With Russian Lawyer to Check Clinton’s “Fitness” for Office

The New York Times is reporting that Donald Trump Jr. admitted to Senate investigators on Thursday that a previously reported meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya—the June 2016 one at Trump Tower also attended by Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, and, on the Russian side, lobbyist Rinat Akhmetshin, businessman Ike Kaveladze, and translator Anatoli Samochornov—was set up in the hope of receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton. According to the Times, Trump Jr. told Senate Judiciary Committee investigators that “he was intrigued that [Veselnitskaya] might have damaging information about Hillary Clinton, saying it was important to learn about Mrs. Clinton’s ‘fitness’ to be president.”