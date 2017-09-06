Today in conservative media: Do DACA supporters believe in democracy?

A daily roundup of the biggest stories in right-wing media. Conservatives continued Wednesday to unpack Trump’s decision to end DACA. At National Review, Jason Lee Steorts outlined the parameters of a fair compromise for the Dreamers. “[I]f ... it would be ‘politically and morally grotesque’ to deport them; if, as I think, it would be similarly grotesque to leave them vulnerable to deportation or render them unable to work and study; then we can justifiably demand precisely one thing in exchange for an amnesty: real enforcement of existing immigration laws,” he argued. “For Republican legislators pursuing a particular policy-reform agenda to use these 800,000 lives as bargaining chips would partake of the grotesquerie. And the same thing applies, mutatis mutandis, to Democrats.”

Also at National Review, Victor Davis Hanson wrote about Obama’s insistence, prior to DACA, that he could not grant blanket amnesty with executive power. “So, on the basis of both short-term gain in 2012 and long-term progressive interest in creating a new demographic reality in swing states in the southwest, Obama eagerly did exactly what he had said that he could not legally do — and not with reluctance, but with the self-righteous zeal of a convert, and in condemnation of anyone morally suspect enough to have agreed with his position prior to his reelection campaign,” he wrote. “Such is identity politics.”

A couple of commentators defended Rush Limbaugh for suggesting Tuesday that the media has hyped Hurricane Irma to help Florida retailers and stoke fear about climate change. “[T]he TV stations begin reporting this and the panic begins to increase,” Limbaugh had said. “And then people end up going to various stores to stock up on water and whatever they might need for home repairs and batteries and all this that they’re advised to get, and a vicious circle is created. You have these various retail outlets who spend a lot of advertising dollars with the local media.”



The Resurgent’s Steve Berman wrote, “They’ve called Rush Limbaugh a ‘hurricane truther’ or ‘hurricane denier’ because he pointed out on his show that local TV and national media both have a vested interest in making the storms worse than they are, and ensuring maximum concern by local residents,” Berman wrote. “The faces you see on television are paid to entertain you and make you feel like they should be trusted. They are reading a script, and most of the time, they don’t know any more than you do. In fact, you may know more than they do.” The Resurgent’s Erick Erickson also defended Limbaugh in another piece. “The media has so invested for so long in the global warming scenario that promised more frequent and bigger hurricanes without ever delivering them, they are right now positively orgasmic that a big storm is coming,” Erickson wrote. “It is their ‘I told you so’ moment after two decades of telling us so to no avail. Local TV stations and national networks have ramped up the coverage and it is not coverage keeping people informed, but coverage decided to say ‘I told you so’ and ‘you’re all going to die.’ ”