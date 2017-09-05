Leaker Confuses Nation by Complaining That John Kelly Has “Gentrified” White House Like “Mrs. Doubtfire”

After a great deal of consultation with fellow Slate staffers and Twitter users, the best theory I have heard is that this anonymous ex-official thinks gentrification has something to do with gender (i.e., genderification). This would track with both the plot of Mrs. Doubtfire and previous reports that John Kelly is also nicknamed "the Church Lady" because he is strict and morally condescending. (The "Church Lady" also happens to be another reference to a '90s-era female character portrayed by a male comedian.) In other words, it appears that some Trump advisers believe that not operating in a state of incompetent chaos is the kind of annoying thing a lady would do. Which would actually explain a lot!