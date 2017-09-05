Leaker Confuses Nation by Complaining That John Kelly Has “Gentrified” White House Like “Mrs. Doubtfire”
John Kelly is the new White House chief of staff. He has reportedly imposed an orderly, hierarchical management system on a West Wing that was previously characterized by disorder and confusion.
Mrs. Doubtfire is a '90s Robin Williams comedy about a man who impersonates a British nanny in order to spend time with his children after he becomes estranged from their mother.
Tara Palmeri is a Politico reporter. Here's what she just tweeted about how John Kelly and Mrs. Doubtfire are apparently related:
Former WH official just described Gen Kelly as "the Mrs. Doubtfire of the White House -- General Doubtfire" bc he's "gentrified everything"— Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) September 5, 2017
After a great deal of consultation with fellow Slate staffers and Twitter users, the best theory I have heard is that this anonymous ex-official thinks gentrification has something to do with gender (i.e., genderification). This would track with both the plot of Mrs. Doubtfire and previous reports that John Kelly is also nicknamed "the Church Lady" because he is strict and morally condescending. (The "Church Lady" also happens to be another reference to a '90s-era female character portrayed by a male comedian.) In other words, it appears that some Trump advisers believe that not operating in a state of incompetent chaos is the kind of annoying thing a lady would do. Which would actually explain a lot!