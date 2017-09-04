Haley warns North Korea is “begging for war” amid signs of more missile tests.

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

The Trump administration didn’t mince words on Monday, accusing those who continue to trade with North Korea of aiding its “dangerous nuclear intentions.” Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told the Security Council that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “is begging for war.” And while Haley didn’t threaten unilateral action by the United States, she did say it was time to step up pressure on North Korea. “Enough is enough,” said Haley. “The time for half measures in the security council is over. The time has come to exhaust all of our diplomatic means before it’s too late.”

The United States plans to circulate a resolution this week and it seems clear that it would focus on countries that continue to trade with North Korea, which would naturally include China. “The United States will look at every country that does business with North Korea as a country, that is giving aid to their reckless and dangerous nuclear intentions,” she said.

Advertisement



Haley spoke shortly after South Korea said the North looked to be preparing for another ballistic missile test. “We have kicked the can down the road long enough,” Haley said at one point. “There is no more road left.”

Trump spoke on the phone with his South Korean counterpart on Monday and they both characterized the nuclear test over the weekend as an “unprecedented” provocation. The two leaders agreed to remove the current limit on the payloads for South Korean missiles, theoretically opening the door to a stronger strike if there is a military conflict.