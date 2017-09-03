The Four Bits of Advice Obama Left Trump in Inauguration Day Letter

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump likes to talk about the letter that his predecessor left for him on Inauguration Day. Trump often shows it to visitors and has described it as “long,” “complex,” and “thoughtful” but he has declined to publicly reveal its contents. Now CNN got its hands on the letter thanks to “someone Trump showed it to” and it reveals that the president wasn’t lying about the length. At 275 words, Obama’s letter to Trump is nearly twice as long as those his predecessors received in what has become a tradition for outgoing presidents.

The handwritten letter, which begins by congratulating Trump “on a remarkable run,” is also notable in that it includes more specific advice. “This is a unique office, without a clear blueprint for success, so I don't know that any advice from me will be particularly helpful,” Obama wrote. “Still, let me offer a few reflections from the past 8 years.”

Even though Trump had repeatedly questioned Obama’s fitness (and even eligibility) for office, Obama takes on a conciliatory tone in the letter and offers four bits of wisdom:

1. Work for the less fortunate. “We've both been blessed, in different ways, with great good fortune … It's up to us to do everything we can (to) build more ladders of success for every child and family that's willing to work hard.”

2. The world relies on the United States. “American leadership in this world really is indispensable.”

3. Don’t let daily battles dim what’s really important. “Regardless of the push and pull of daily politics, it's up to us to leave those instruments of our democracy at least as strong as we found them.”

4. It’s not all about the work. “Take time, in the rush of events and responsibilities, for friends and family.”

“Michelle and I wish you and Melania the very best as you embark on this great adventure, and know that we stand ready to help in any ways which we can,” Obama wrote at the end of the letter. “Good luck and Godspeed, BO.”

Even though Trump had previously said he called and thanked Obama for the letter, in truth he never spoke to him directly. CNN reports that while Trump tried to call him on Inauguration Day, Obama was traveling at the time and couldn’t take the call. When an Obama aide returned the call, one of Trump’s staffers just said the president wanted to thank his predecessor and make sure he got the message.