Bodycam Video Shows Utah Cop Aggressively Cuffing Nurse: “This Is Crazy”

Screenshot

Salt Lake City police put Detective Jeff Payne on paid leave Friday after video was released showing how he handcuffed and dragged Alex Wubbels after she refused to allow blood be drawn from an unconscious patient. The Salt lake City police chief and mayor both apologized to Wubbels, a former Winter Olympics skier, after video of the shocking altercation was released.

The incident that was caught on body camera took place on July 26, when police came in demanding blood from a crash victim that was being treated at the University of Utah Hospital. Wubbels can be seen calmly telling the officers that they did not meet the required criteria to draw blood from an unconscious patient. Under hospital policy, the only way to draw blood from an unconscious patient without consent is if he or she is under arrest or there is an order from a judge.

Advertisement

