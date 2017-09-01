Today's Impeach-O-Meter: A Robust 25 Percent of Americans Believe the Current President Is "Presidential"

 Trump impeachment chances: "Presidential" edition.

Sept. 1 2017 4:17 PM

Donald Trump at the White House during a meeting with faith leaders on Friday.

The Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Given a list of 13 words that could describe the president—who, it should be said, is arguably the most presidential American citizen at the moment—respondents to this Fox News poll felt that "presidential" was the least apt.

Why stop there? Let's see how many Americans, their basic semantic functions overwhelmed by contempt for their blundering white nationalist leader, would refuse to describe Donald Trump as "human-like" or "named Donald Trump."

