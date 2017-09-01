Paul Ryan and Orrin Hatch Tell Trump Not to Cancel DACA

There have been rumors rumbling for a week that Donald Trump is going to cancel DACA, the Obama-created executive branch program which allows certain undocumented individuals who were brought to the U.S. as children—DREAMers—to receive work permits and protection from deportation. This is likely to be an unpopular move with the general public, which is mostly forgiving towards undocumented immigrants who are here through no fault of their own and haven't done anything else wrong. It's also a move that's opposed by the the businesses which employ the nearly 800,000 people who are authorized to work through the program. And on Friday, two prominent Republican congressmen—presumably motivated by their party's support for big business and its admittedly oft-ignored incentive to not do hugely unpopular things—publicly urged Trump to let Congress create a long-term resolution to the DACA issue rather than cancelling it outright. Here's House Speaker Paul Ryan on a Wisconsin radio station: