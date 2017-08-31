Today's Impeach-O-Meter: Deporting Hard-Working, Innocent Teenagers Might Be Unpopular

Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

In the tradition of the Clintonometer and the Trump Apocalypse Watch, the Impeach-O-Meter is a wildly subjective and speculative daily estimate of the likelihood that Donald Trump leaves office before his term ends, whether by being impeached (and convicted) or by resigning under threat of same.

Last week, news leaked that the Trump administration planned to terminate DACA, the Obama-era program which allows undocumented individuals between the ages of 15 and 36 who were brought to the U.S. as children—i.e. people who have basically zero personal culpability in having broken immigration laws—to receive work permits and temporary protection from deportation. While the White House still says no formal decision on the matter has been made, various outlets continue to report that DACA is doomed. New polling, meanwhile, suggests that the move will not be well-received. From NBC/SurveyMonkey:

The Huffington Post's Ariel Edwards-Levy describes the numbers as "health-care-bill-level unpopular," referring to the widely despised, Trump-backed Affordable Care Act replacement plans which failed in Congress. And while I may not be a highly paid political analyst, I don't believe that it's a good sign for a presidential administration when the most obvious point of comparison for something tremendously unpopular that they're about to do is something tremendously unpopular that they just did. The meter goes up!