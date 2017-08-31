Fires Reported at Harvey-Flooded Chemical Facility in Texas

Fires and chemical releases initially thought to be explosions have been reported at a flooded Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas. Fifteen sheriff’s deputies were hospitalized for nontoxic fume inhalation, and eight have been released. From NPR :

Arkema had warned that explosions at the plant were expected—the plant lost power on Sunday, knocking out its refrigeration system for volatile chemicals. Both the outage and flooding are preventing a fix. The company’s president warned that eight other chemical containers could also burn. On Tuesday, all residents within a 1.5 mile radius of the plant were evacuated. The plant has not released its inventory of chemicals stored at the plant to journalists or the public.