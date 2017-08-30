Today in Conservative Media: Cartoon Rage

Conservative writers responded harshly to a Politico cartoon depicting a rescue of Texans stranded in floodwaters of Harvey. “Angels, sent by God!” a Texan in a Confederate flag shirt exclaims. “Er, actually Coast Guard,” the rescuer replies, “sent by the government.”

“This is the latest Leftist salvo against those in harm’s way—this week has been filled with hot takes from Leftists suggesting that Texans deserved the Hurricane because of Trump, or because of global warming, or because of the oil industry,” wrote the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro. “[T]he anti-religious nonsense embedded here suggests that Texans are a bunch of bitter clinger morons who think that helicopters are angels. That’s the most rote, empty view of religious people imaginable.” RedState’s Teri Christoph agreed that the cartoon characterized the left’s view of conservatives: