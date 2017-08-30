Today in Conservative Media: Cartoon Rage
Conservative writers responded harshly to a Politico cartoon depicting a rescue of Texans stranded in floodwaters of Harvey. “Angels, sent by God!” a Texan in a Confederate flag shirt exclaims. “Er, actually Coast Guard,” the rescuer replies, “sent by the government.”
“This is the latest Leftist salvo against those in harm’s way—this week has been filled with hot takes from Leftists suggesting that Texans deserved the Hurricane because of Trump, or because of global warming, or because of the oil industry,” wrote the Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro. “[T]he anti-religious nonsense embedded here suggests that Texans are a bunch of bitter clinger morons who think that helicopters are angels. That’s the most rote, empty view of religious people imaginable.” RedState’s Teri Christoph agreed that the cartoon characterized the left’s view of conservatives:
If you’ve ever wondered what the elites in DC think of everyday Americans, it’s right here in vivid color. We’re all just a bunch of know-nuthin rednecks in cowboy hats and Confederate flag shirts hoopin’ and hollerin’ about secession and God and angels. Silly us and our silly God, don’t we realize that Government is always the answer?
Other conservatives chimed in on Twitter:
This is such a blatant lie about what the cartoon was clearly mocking. https://t.co/1zg9toZDOm— John Sexton (@verumserum) August 30, 2017
On behalf of Texas, fuck you— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) August 30, 2017
In other news:
Conservatives noted Tomi Lahren’s hiring as a Fox News contributor. From the Daily Caller’s Betsy Rothstein:
Lahren had appeared on FNC Sean Hannity‘s program earlier in the summer to do his closing opinion segment. She’ll fittingly make her official debut appearance Wednesday night on Hannity’s program. With Hannity by her side, she may be unstoppable.
Or not.
[...] Lahren has a fierce 4.4 million following on Facebook. But her past employment at The Blaze is sketchy — The Daily Caller reported that she had a tough time getting along with many of her coworkers, at one point even making employees microwave her butt pads.
The Gateway Pundit called her a “conservative icon.” Lahren and her fans, including Eric Trump, celebrated on Twitter:
Everything works out the way it's supposed to. I'm blessed. #FoxNews— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 30, 2017
Thanks Charlie! You know I'll continue to fight for free speech-especially on college campuses! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/jQpUDl4rOa— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 30, 2017
Thanks Eric! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/LxxEcFs3CZ— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 30, 2017