Death Toll From Harvey Climbs as Storm Leaves Texas and Inundates Louisiana
Harvey’s fatality count climbed dramatically on Wednesday according to local officials, with at least 38 deaths confirmed and suspected to be caused by the tropical storm as of writing. Twenty-eight of the deaths were in Harris County, the massively flooded area that encompasses Houston. The number has been continuously rising throughout the afternoon.
Those deceased include 41-year-old Colette Sulcer, who was forced to abandon her car with her 3-year-old daughter Tuesday afternoon when they ran into heavy rain and winds on a service road. First responders found her face down in the water with her child clutching her back. A sleeping 60-year-old woman was also crushed by a tree that fell down on her mobile home in Porter on Monday, and authorities on Wednesday found the bodies of a couple in their eighties along with their four great-grandchildren. The family of six had been traveling in a van when flood waters dragged them away.
Harvey began as a hurricane when it first landed in Texas on Friday, but was downgraded to a tropical storm by Saturday. It again made landfall on Wednesday morning near the Texas-Louisiana border, dumping trillions of gallons of rain. Harvey is the largest rainstorm ever to hit the continental U.S.