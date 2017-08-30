Company Says “No Way to Prevent” Chemicals in Flooded Plant Nearby Houston From Exploding

AFP/Getty Images

Adding another menacing layer to the ongoing danger wrought by Hurricane Harvey, an industrial chemical manufacturer on the outskirts of Houston warned that due to 6 feet of flooding, the company’s plant could explode and there’s “no way to prevent” it. The Arkema plant, located in Crosby, Texas, lost its primary power and two back-up power sources, according to company CEO Rich Rowe, which disabled the facility’s cooling systems, leaving the plant—which manufactures the highly combustible chemical components for products like acrylic-based paint, fiberglass, and other agricultural products—increasingly susceptible to fire and a potentially large explosion.

The Arkema facility was evacuated Tuesday night and local authorities are working to evacuate residents within a mile and half of the plant. The chemicals themselves have already warmed to the point where the company says their volatility means it is no longer safe to try to move them. NPR reports, according to an EPA estimate, 4,000 people live within a 3-miles radius of the Arkema structure, which is 25 miles northeast of Houston. It’s not immediately clear how many people live within a mile and half of the plant.

Advertisement



Here’s more from the Wall Street Journal on what the danger is at the plant: